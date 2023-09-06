BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The owners of a 10-year-old barbeque restaurant in Johnson City are bringing a new Tex-Mex concept to downtown Binghamton.

Iron Agave is moving into the location on Court Street vacated by Dos Rios in April of last year.

It will be operated by Dan Polhamus, Jose Moreira and Jeff Tiderencel who also own Food and Fire Barbeque Taphouse in J.C.

Polhamus says it will be an upscale eatery with great margaritas, a tequila bar and a Tex-Mex fusion menu combining Mexican cuisine with Food and Fire’s signature barbecue flavors. Its slogan is Friends, Food, and Fuego, which is Spanish for fire.

The owners are keeping their plans for the interior under wraps for now, but Polhamus says it will blow customers away.

“We think people are going to know as soon as they walk in that it’s a different business, it’s a different vibe. We are going to have a bunch of different looks and feel and although we are sticking with some of the similar food themes, it’s going to be much different when it comes to our menu and our drink offerings. It won’t take long for people to realize that it is a very different vibe in Iron Agave,” said Polhamus.

Polhamus says the ownership group has been looking for just the right opportunity to create an eatery in downtown Binghamton. They hope to open sometime in November.

During this weekend’s LUMA Festival, they’ll be tabling out front with information and giveaways. You can follow the progress on Facebook or Instagram at Iron Agave.