BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Local restaurateurs are looking to redefine the area’s dining scene as they prepare for the grand opening of their new business later this fall.

After finding success with Food and Fire in 2013, Dan Polhamus, Jose Moreira, and Jeff Tiderencel are expanding their culinary journey to downtown Binghamton with the opening of Iron Agave, a Tex-Mex fusion bar and restaurant.

Located at 60 Court Street, the restaurant will feature an expansive tequila bar and Tex-Mex cuisine as well as live music and themed nights in an effort to aide in the resurgence of Binghamton’s local dining and night life.

“We’re excited to introduce Iron Agave to the vibrant Binghamton community. Our goal is to

provide a space where friends can come together, enjoy exceptional food and drinks, and

immerse themselves in the warmth of our lively atmosphere,” said Dan Polhamus, owner of Iron Agave.

The three owners say their passion for culinary creativity, appreciation for tequila, and dedication to the Binghamton community is what will make Iron Agave a go-to destination.

Though an exact date has not been set, the restaurant plans to open in November. For updates, follow them on Instagram @IronAgaveBing.