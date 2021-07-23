“Invite to Life” art show is a tribute to nostalgia

OWEGO, NY- A local artist is ready to take a walk down memory lane with her newest show.

Jessica Petrylak debuted her Invite to Life show at the Tioga County Arts Council earlier this month.

The mixed media work captures and reflects on childhood memories, and is meant to invoke nostalgic feelings.

Petrylak says she added nail polish,dirt, rhinestones and more relics from her childhood in the 1990s and 2000s, and is meant to reflect both digital and tangible items from that time.

“I just always have had an attraction to toys and the color, like the rainbow, and I work at the Discovery Center so I always am around toys and kids and I just really love the feeling of nostalgia it makes me feel nice and warm and fuzzy,” says Petrylak.

The exhibit is up through July 31st at the Tioga Arts Council in Owego.