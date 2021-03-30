Internet company acquisition promises to bring faster speeds to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton area may be getting easier access to high speed fiber internet.

The locally-based Internet solutions provider Plexicomm has been purchased by Greenlight Networks, a Rochester-based based ISP that claims to be the fastest internet service in New York.

All Plexicomm employees will be employed at Greenlight, with president Dan English, taking the role of Greenlight’s Greater Binghamton Region General Manager.

According to Greenlight’s website, fiber-optic internet services increase internet speed and can cost less than other providers.