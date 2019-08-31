Ukraine, Poland want continued sanctions on Russia

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda,right, welcomes Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy before talks on bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with Europe under the new government, in front of the Presidential Place in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Zelenskiy is in Warsaw with members of his new Cabinet and will attend ceremonies marking 80 years of the start of World War II on Sunday.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Saturday he and Poland’s president have agreed that sanctions ought to continue against Russia until Ukraine regains the territory it lost in Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Accompanied by some members of his new Cabinet, Zelenskiy is in Poland for political talks and also to attend ceremonies Sunday marking 80 years since the start of World War II.

Following talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Zelenskiy said they have agreed on steps that should be taken to put an end to the war in eastern Ukraine and return the Crimean Peninsula to Ukraine.

Duda said he had assured Zelenskiy of his support as regards “Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.” The conflict in eastern Ukraine is pitching government forces against Russia-backed separatists.

Duda said that Crimea as well as regions in eastern Ukraine “must be brought back under Ukraine’s full control.”

“In this context,” Duda said, “We believe that the policy of sanctions (against Russia) must be continued.

On Sunday Duda, Zelenskiy, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and dozens of world leaders will take part in ceremonies in Warsaw marking the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II — the invasion of Poland by Nazi German troops on Sept. 1, 1939.