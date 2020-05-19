The Latest: WHO has no immediate reaction to Trump letter

Stranded migrant workers wait to board buses before taking a special train to their destination during extended lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus, in Bangalore, India, Monday, May 18, 2020. India has recorded its biggest single-day surge in new cases of coronavirus. The surge in infections comes a day after the federal government extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31 but eased some restrictions to restore economic activity and gave states more control in deciding the nature of the lockdown. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— As United States, Europe reopen more, big nations see rising virus toll.

— World Health Organization spokeswoman says there’s no immediate reaction to a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump.

— Prince Charles urges national harvest effort.

— Czech Republic and Austria plan to reopen their shared border.

___

GENEVA — A spokeswoman for the World Health Organization says the U.N. health agency doesn’t have an immediate reaction to a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump that listed his complaints against it, including that it had shown “an alarming lack of independence” from China in its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib noted that she had seen the letter.

“I don’t have any reaction, we have been busy trying to finalize our agenda for the World Health Assembly,” she said, referring to health agency’s annual meeting, which has been shortened this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak and was set to end later Tuesday.

“I am sure in the course of the day we will have more clarity and reaction to this letter,” she told reporters at a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva.

Trump posted a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, dated Monday, on his Twitter page overnight.

Among other things, Trump pointed to his decision to suspend U.S. contributions to the WHO pending a review of its actions in response to the outbreak. He faulted its “repeated missteps” in the response to the pandemic, saying they have proven “very costly for the world.”

___

LONDON — Prince Charles is urging the public to join a national effort to help farmers bring in the harvest, comparing the need to pick fruit and vegetables with World War II era programs that fed the nation.

The heir to Britain’s throne offered his support to a government’s initiative to bring UK workers and farmers together to ensure crops are not left to rot in the fields.

Travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 crisis have impeded the travel of seasonal workers who have done the hard work in the past.

The prince, who runs an organic farm, says in a video that “if the last few weeks have proved anything, it is that food is precious and valued, and it cannot be taken for granted.’’

He says food does not happen by magic and made no effort to gloss over the effort that would be required.

He says “it will be hard graft but is hugely important if we are to avoid the growing crops going to waste.”

___

PRAGUE — The Czech Republic’s foreign minister says his country and Austria are aiming at reopening their common border that was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the middle of June.

Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek says the Czech citizens will be allowed to travel to Austria and back without presenting a negative test on the coronavirus.

Petricek said Tuesday the plan depends still on the development of the outbreak in the two countries.

Austria is the first neighboring country that has such an agreement with the Czech Republic. Petricek said the Czechs hope that another neighbor, Slovakia will join the two countries and reopen the borders with them by the same date.

More talks with Slovakia and with other neighboring countries, including Germany and Poland on the issue are yet to be held.

___

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s national carrier PLL LOT says it is extending its ban on international flights for two more weeks, until June 14, but is resuming some domestic flights June 1.

The airline said on Twitter that the ”current pandemic situation and the continuing lockdown of borders in many countries” was behind the decision to ground international flights for 14 more days.

Domestic daily flights will resume June 1 between cities with a “stable epidemiology situation,” and will link Warsaw with Gdansk, Krakow, Wroclaw, Poznan, Szczecin Rzeszow and Zielona Gora. There will also be a daily flight between Krakow and Gdansk.

LOT says that for security reasons the passengers will be obliged to wear masks during the flight, the crew will be wearing masks and gloves, and snacks will be served in individual packages. The aircraft have been equipped with High Efficiency Particulate-Air filters and will be disinfected on a regular basis.

In line with recommendations from international flight authorities, passengers will have their temperature taken upon entering terminals, will be obliged to keep social distancing in the terminal and during boarding, and to help that purpose shops and boutiques will remain closed. Online check-in is expected to be made obligatory.

___

BEIJING — China supports an eventual review of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, but not an immediate probe as Australia and others have proposed.

China had long rejected the idea of an investigation into the origins and response to the pandemic but its attitude appeared to soften at the World Health Assembly on Monday.

On Tuesday, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Chinese would agree to a probe “after the global epidemic is under control, summing up experience and making up for deficiencies.” The U.N.’s World Health Association should lead that work with a “scientific and professional attitude … in the principle of objectivity and fairness,” he said, rejecting Australia’s call for an independent body to launch the inquiry following complaints that the WHO has shown favoritism toward China.

“Finally, I want to emphasize that we welcome the Australian side to, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the World Health Assembly, change its course, completely abandon political manipulation and return to the general consensus of the international community,” Zhao said.

___

LONDON — Official statistics show that more than 11,000 people have died with the coronavirus in British nursing homes.

The U.K.’s Office for National Statistics says there were 9,980 deaths in care homes in England and Wales that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate that occurred up to May 8. Care homes in England reported another 1,411 coronavirus deaths in the week to May 15.

The figures do not include deaths in Scotland or Northern Ireland, which would add hundreds more to the total.

While the death toll in nursing homes continues to mount, the outbreak is slowing. The statistics office says weekly coronavirus-related deaths in care homes fell by 31% in the week to May 8 from the previous seven days.

Official statistics from various sources put Britain’s coronavirus death toll at well over 40,000, the highest in Europe. There were 39,071 deaths involving the coronavirus in England and Wales up to May 8, according to the statistics office, and more than 3,000 further deaths reported by authorities in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The tally is higher than the official government toll for the whole U.K. of 34,796, because it includes cases in which COVID-19 was suspected but not confirmed by a test.

___

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune asked Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerrad Monday evening to tighten the lockdown for Eid al-Fitr this weekend, but held off from specifying any concrete measures.

A presidential statement Monday said Djerrad will look into the “hourly duration” of the curfews that are in place nightly, suggesting that curfew could be set earlier for the Muslim holy festival. Measures are expected to be detailed later.

In Muslim-majority Algeria, because of the coronavirus measures, Eid will not be celebrated with the traditional collective prayer, hugs and pilgrimage to cemeteries to remember the dead.

In the North African country, there have been more than 500 COVID-19 fatalities.

___

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s government says revenue from its vital tourism industry has been hammered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown measures, adding that detailed guidelines on how the season will operate will be announced Wednesday.

“Our country, the Greek economy, has direct revenue of some 19 billion euros ($20.7 billion) annually from tourism. So you have to understand that with less than 1 billion ($1.1 billion) in the first five months of this year, we’re starting from scratch,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas told private Antenna television Tuesday.

Greece has reopened beaches, mainland travel, and ancient sites over the past three days as part of preparations for the holiday season, while restaurants will reopen Monday.

Officials have confirmed that they are studying possible options to avoid quarantine orders for many travelers in discussions within the EU, but also in country-to-country talks.

___

LONDON — An influential group of British lawmakers is accusing the government of failing to conduct enough tests for the new coronavirus, saying the lapse helped COVID-19 cut a deadly swath through the country’s nursing homes.

The House of Commons’ Science and Technology Committee says that “testing capacity has been inadequate for most of the pandemic so far.” In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, committee chairman Greg Clark said Britain’s testing capacity “drove strategy, rather than strategy driving capacity.”

U.K. authorities initially sought to trace and test everyone who had been in contact with people infected with the coronavirus. But they abandoned that strategy in mid-March as the number of infections overwhelmed the country’s limited testing capacity.

Clark, a lawmaker from the governing Conservatives, said that “pivotal” decision meant that nursing home residents and staff were not tested “at a time when the spread of the virus was at its most rampant.” Thousands of nursing home residents have died with COVID-19.

The country’s testing capacity has now been scaled up to more than 100,000 tests a day, and the government plans to reintroduce a “test, track and trace” policy as part of plans to control the virus and ease the nationwide lockdown.

But the committee also said that “it is not clear that the lessons of the delays to testing have been learned.”

___

NEW DELHI, India — The number of coronavirus cases in India has surged past 100,000, and infections are on the rise in home states of the migrant workers who left cities and towns during the nationwide lockdown.

India’s Health Ministry on Tuesday reported a total of 101,139 cases and 3,163 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Almost 39,000 people have recovered from the illness.

Since last week, India has averaged almost 4,000 new cases a day. The country’s worst-affected state, Maharashtra, has reported more than 35,000 cases and 1,249 fatalities.

The recent surge in recorded infections has largely been attributed to an increase in testing. Health experts, however, worry that India is still lagging behind in that area. The country has one of the lowest testing rates in the world, with only 1.5 samples tested per 1,000 people, compared to 32 in the United States.

India extended its lockdown on Sunday to May 31 but gave power to states to allow the reopening of businesses to spur economic activity.

___

LONDON — Unemployment claims in Britain jumped by 69% last month as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and hit the labor market.

The Office of National Statistics says jobless claims surged by 856,000 to 2.1 million in April as compared to March.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS, says the figures covered only the first weeks of the lockdown.

He says employment for the month held up because furloughed workers still count as being employed but “hours worked fell sharply in late March, especially in sectors such as hospitality and construction.’’

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak