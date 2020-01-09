The Latest: EU official to Iran: Avoid ‘irreversible acts’

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The latest on Iran-related developments (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

A top European Union official is urging Iran’s president to avoid “irreversible acts” potentially fatal to the Iran nuclear deal that is aimed at preventing the country from developing nuclear weapons.

European Council president Charles Michel spoke with President Hassan Rouhani ahead of a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers Friday to assess the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

According to a European Council statement Thursday, Rouhani told Michel his country wants to continue a “close cooperation” with the EU.

Iran struck the nuclear deal in 2015 with the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China but President Donald Trump decided to unilaterally abandon the agreement in 2018, triggering sanctions that have badly hurt Iran’s economy.

After the U.S. killed Iran’s top general last week, Tehran announced it would no longer respect limits on how many centrifuges it can use to enrich uranium.