ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the state, there are around 9,300 openings for registered nurses. To help fill those openings, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the "Nurses for Our Future Scholarship" program. The program will cover tuition for 1,000 new health care workers at SUNY and CUNY schools.

“I’m taking an action today to announce we will be funding the education of 1,000 New Yorkers to make sure they are trained as nurses and get them in our system as soon as possible," Gov. Hochul announced. In a press release, the governor's office says the program addresses the shortage of healthcare workers, in particular, nurses.