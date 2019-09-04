Hong Kong’s government to meet amid bill withdrawal talk

Protesters put their massage on Sticky Note Lennon Walls during continuing pro-democracy rallies in Tamar Park, Hong Kong, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday she has never tendered her resignation to China over the anti-government protests that have roiled the city for three months. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s government has a meeting scheduled amid speculation leader Carrie Lam may formally withdraw an extradition bill as protesters have demanded.

The office of lawmaker Michael Tien confirmed a meeting with Lam was taking place at 4 p.m. Wednesday but his office didn’t have details of the agenda.

Lam has no scheduled media appearance. The South China Morning Post cited an unidentified government source as saying the bill would be withdrawn before the city’s legislature resumed in October.

The bill, that allows Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China for trials, sparked massive protests that has rocked the city since June. Lam has suspended the bill, but protesters want it entirely withdrawn.