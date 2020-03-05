German police: At least 7 involved in Dresden jewelry theft

BERLIN (AP) — At least seven people were involved in the November theft of 18th-century jewels from a unique collection in Dresden, German authorities said Thursday as they released a sketch of one possible suspect.

A large diamond brooch, a diamond epaulette and other treasures were taken from Dresden’s Green Vault early on the morning of Nov. 25.

The Green Vault is one of the world’s oldest museums. It was established in 1723 and contains the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, comprising around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials.

Shortly after the theft, authorities offered a 500,000 euro ($557,000) reward for information leading to the recovery of the jewels or the arrest of the thieves.

On Thursday, prosecutors and police said they have determined that an Audi S6 used in the theft and later set alight in a Dresden garage was sold to an unidentified buyer in August. They said they believe a young man who picked up the car from the seller in Magdeburg, another eastern German city, was connected to the break-in and released a sketchof a slim dark-haired man believed to be about 25.

The car may have been repainted before the break-in, authorities said, bolstering suspicions that the theft was planned well in advance.

Analyses by investigators, based in part on video footage, led them to conclude that at least seven people were involved.