China calls on US to ‘correct’ Iran sanctions

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file image from video, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks during a media briefing. China is calling on Washington to “correct” sanctions imposed on Chinese companies accused of helping Iran acquire materials for its nuclear program. The foreign ministry spokesman on Friday, July 19, said U.S. pressure on Iran and its “long-arm jurisdiction” against companies in third countries is the “root cause” of tension with Tehran.(AP Photo/File)

BEIJING (AP) — China urged Washington on Friday to “correct” sanctions imposed on Chinese companies accused of helping Iran acquire materials for its nuclear program.

U.S. pressure on Iran and its “long-arm jurisdiction” against companies in third countries is the “root cause” of tension with Tehran, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

“China has consistently and resolutely opposed the United States imposing unilateral sanctions and so-called long-armed jurisdiction over other countries, including China,” said the spokesman, Geng Shuang. “We urge the United States to immediately correct this wrong approach and earnestly respect the legitimate rights and interests of all parties,”

The U.S. Treasury said Thursday it had imposed sanctions on what it called a network of front companies and agents. It said they are based in Iran, China and Belgium. The Treasury gave no details but said the purchases violated U.N. restrictions on materials that can be used for nuclear programs.

Geng said Beijing opposes nuclear proliferation but rejects Washington’s unilateral sanctions.

“We resolutely oppose any form of proliferation activities, always strictly implement relevant international obligations and stay committed to international cooperation on non-proliferation,” Geng said.