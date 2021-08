NEW YORK --- As Gov. Andrew Cuomo's fall from grace continued Thursday, a majority of polled New Yorkers said he should resign — or be impeached — after a probe determined the governor had sexually harassed current and former employees.

Sixty percent of people said Cuomo should step down, a new WIVT, NewsNation, Emerson College poll released Thursday found. It's a massive spike from March, when allegations against Cuomo arose; at the time, only 43 percent of people favored his resignation.