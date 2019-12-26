2 injured as avalanche sweeps across Swiss ski trail

Rescue forces and helicopters still search for missed persons after an avalanche swept down a ski piste in the central town of Andermatt, canton Uri, Switzerland, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Six people have been rescued, two of them with minor injuries but cantonal authorities fear that several other people may be buried. An extensive rescue operation is underway. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — An avalanche has swept across a ski trail near the Swiss town of Andermatt. Two people were hurt and police fear others may be buried in the snow, citing witnesses.

The avalanche occurred mid-morning Thursday while many holiday skiers enjoyed mountain sunshine the day after Christmas. A police spokesman said it was an avalanche of considerable size.

The dpa news agency reports that heavy snow in recent days has raised the avalanche danger to level 3, meaning significant danger.

The two slightly injured people were flown to a hospital by the Alpine rescue service.