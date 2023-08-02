BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Cat lovers of all ages are invited to the SUNY Broome Ice Center for a weekend dedicated to their favorite felines.

The North-East Regional Feline Fanciers is hosting an all-breed and household pet cat show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on August 12 and August 13. The show is expected to feature up to 250 cats from as many as 40 different breeds for judgement. The show is in partnership with The International Cat Association (TICA), the world’s largest registry of pedigreed cats and the largest registry of household pets. Community members can enter their own cats by August 6 so they can participate in the show too. All cats and kittens are welcome, proof of their eligibility for registration in TICA is required.

This is the first TICA show held in the Binghamton area. Those in attendance will be able to talk to the breeders, meet the cats, and discuss the different personalities of the pets in order to find the perfect fit for their home. There will also be a variety of cat-related vendors for those interested in shopping.

TICA currently recognizes 71 breeds of cats. Pedigreed cats will be judged based on their breed standard, the shaped of their head, the length of their tail, and the quality of their coat. Household pets are judged on an individual level by their looks, personality, and grooming. The 11 judges are from USA, including Georgia, Maine, Ohio, Alabama and also Ontario, Canada.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors as well as children under 5 years old. Families of five or more can enter for $35. Cash and Zelle payments will be accepted at the door.

To enter your cat in the show, click here. More information on the event is available at nerff.org.