People of different faiths will be gathering this week to pray for peace.



The Jewish Federation of Greater Binghamton is partnering with the Broome County Council of Churches to hold an interfaith vigil Wednesday at 7:30 P.M.



The event will take place at the Jewish Community Center at 500 Clubhouse Road in Vestal.



The goal is to bring together community members of all faiths and ethic backgrounds in a show of solidarity to pray for global peace.



All are welcome and masks are recommended.