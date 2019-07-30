Innovation sees explosive growth

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – Pharmacy automation manufacturer Innovation in Johnson City is undergoing explosive growth as it adds additional customers in both the private and public sectors.

Innovation recently consolidated its facilities into the former Azon building in JC, even changing the street name from Azon Road to Innovation Way.

The company, which makes robotic pill dispensing machines and the software to run them, has recently doubled its workforce to 200 employees as it announces new major contracts.

Innovation just announced a new $450M contract over 10 years to provide its PharmASSIST systems to the US Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines as well as some federal civilian agencies.

This is in addition to work it has already been doing with the Air Force, recently refreshing many of its systems, and a recent contract with the V-A, including one of its largest prescription fulfillment centers, dispensing 200 thousand prescriptions per day.

Vice President for Solutions Engineering Alecia Lashier says the company has been steadily building up to this moment.

“Five years ago we had a large installation that was really our top notch product putting all our engineering effort into it to refine it and it really has set new standards for the industry. The industry has seen that and has really reached out to us to help all the other pharmacies in the world get to that level of quality of cost savings as well,” he says.

Innovation credits much of its success to a triangular partnership it has with Binghamton University and UHS.

UHS recently announced its 4th installation of Innovation hardware and software as part of a relationship that goes back 10 years.

For even longer, Innovation has utilized BU interns and currently has between 7 and 11 masters and doctorate grad students working on site as an extension of the university campus.

Lashier herself came to the company as a BU intern.

“I started at Innovation 19 years ago. When I started, I’d say that I worked at Innovation and people would say, ‘Where’s that? What do they do?’ And now, more and more, people when you talk about it, they’re just as excited as I am about the products and what we do. And we’re very hopeful that we will continue to grow in the community and make big things happen for this area and beyond.”

Lashier says the company currently has 65 job openings in manufacturing, all disciplines of engineering, program management and sales.

For more information go to http://Innovat.com/careers.