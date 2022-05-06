BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a number of incidents involving inmates at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

On Wednesday, April 27th, 34 year-old Binghamton man William Proefriedt was arrested after he allegedly assaulted another inmate with closed hand strikes to the victim’s face. Police report the victim had to be housed in the medical unit with injuries to his eyebrow, as well as a black eye and head injury.

Additionally, a 29 year-old inmate from Glen Aubrey, Mitchell Lindow, was arrested on May second for allegedly throwing a liquid he claimed was urine on a female Corrections Officer on April 27th.

Police report Lindow then stopped responding to the officer and allegedly made them use pepper spray to get him to cooperate. Lindow is serving time for the murder of David Royes, which he pled not guilty to.

30 year-old inmate Daquan Smith Sr. of Binghamton was arrested on May 3rd for assaulting another inmate on the 1st. Smith allegedly struck the victim on the head and neck with closed hand strikes. The victim was taken to UHS Wilson Hospital where it was determined that he had a ruptured eardrum as a result of the assault.

Finally, a 23 year-old inmate from Sackets Harbour, Connor Spells, was arrested on April 27th for a crime committed on March 22nd. Police say that Spells threw himself into a door leading to the outside. Spells allegedly threw himself at the door twice, greatly damaging the door, doing over $26,000 in damage. The incident was investigated for a month.