BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A jailhouse investigation led to multiple drug smuggling charges at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office this week.

Investigators from the Corrections Investigation Unit received information about contraband in one of the housing units of the Broome County Jail.

On August 9th, investigators searched several cells, and during the search, 36-year-old Jamell Jones allegedly became uncooperative, then violent and combative with investigators in an attempt to conceal multiple items in his mouth and on his person.

Two packages of methamphetamine were discovered, and Jones was placed in a medical housing unit to monitor his health and prevent a possible overdose.

Jones was charged with two counts of promoting prison contraband, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and obstructing governmental administration.