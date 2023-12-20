WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Waverly man was arrested on charges related to the non-fatal fentanyl overdose of his 8-month-old child.

According to the Waverly Police Department, Timothy R. Henry, 48, was arrested two months after his infant was treated for an overdose. Police say that at 9:32 a.m. on Oct. 13, someone called 911 to report that an 8-month-old infant was in severe respiratory distress. Officers from the Waverly Police Department and paramedics from Greater Valley EMS responded to the scene.

The infant was not breathing when the officers arrived, and they gave her medical care before EMS arrived. EMS took the infant to Robert Packer Hospital, and further life-saving measures were performed on her. She was then taken to Geisinger Medical Center for further critical medical care. The infant recovered from the overdose.

Treatment and an investigation into the incident found that the infant had fentanyl in her system. The Waverly Police Department, Child Protective Services, and the New York District Attorney’s Office further investigated the incident, and police filed charges against Henry. The Sayre Police Department arrested Henry on Dec. 19 without incident.

Henry was charged with second-degree felony assault, second-degree felony reckless endangerment, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree misdemeanor reckless endangerment. He is currently being held at the Bradford County Jail on $100,000 bail. Henry is awaiting further legal action and an extradition hearing.