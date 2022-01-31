WALTON, NY – A fugitive from Indiana was arrested in Delaware County over the weekend.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies paid a visit to a Walton residence on Saturday hoping to find Albert Antonacci.

Antonacci was wanted for Felony Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Person Under the Age of 14 out of Boone County, Indiana.

He was located at the residence police visited and was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice.

He was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail pending his extradition to Indiana.