“India Day” planned for Sunday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Greater Binghamton has the opportunity to take in the sights, sounds and tastes of Indian culture this weekend.

The 10th India Day is planned for this Sunday in a large tent outside the India Cultural Centre in Vestal.

The event features live music and food from various regions of India.

The India Cultural Centre was built 11 years ago as a place for local Indian-Americans to hold celebrations and mark religious holidays.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees Bipan Sharma says organizers want to share their culture with the broader community.

“Know your neighbors that we have within our community. Once you get to know their culture, what works, what they like, what they don’t like, they can try different food that we provide. That gives us an opportunity for people to widen their view in life,” says Sharma.

The event will run from noon to 5 on Sunday at 1595 Route 26 in Vestal.

There is not cost to come to the festival and organizers say the food will be sold at affordable prices to encourage people to give it a try.

Previous India Days have attracted 1,000 to 1,500 hundred attendees to the family-friendly event.