BROOME COUNTY – As the county wakes up to icy conditions, a number of businesses and services are closed (Friday, February 25).

SUNY Broome is closed today. All on-campus classes are cancelled and all offices will be closed.

The Ice Center remains open, and will unless the county is in a state of emergency or travel ban.

Binghamton University has cancelled all classes before 9:30 AM.

The Broome County Rapid Testing Site is also closed for today. If you still need a rapid test, you can still pick on up at the Health Department’s front desk.

All Broome County Senior Centers are closed.

Broome County Meals on Wheels is cancelled.

And, all Broome County Parks are delayed in opening this morning.