Inauguration Preparations begin in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, DC – On Wednesday, Joe Biden will take the oath of office on the steps of the U-S Capitol, two weeks after rioters stormed through the same building.

As NewsChannel 34’s Anna Wiernicki reports, his inauguration comes amid threats of more violence.

Washington DC looks a lot a different today, most of the city is shut down and today law enforcement officials warn of new threats ahead of Wednesday, this time from the inside.

Security is ramping up in Washington, roads are blocked, businesses boarded up and the National Mall is shut down.

“We are prepared to do what we need to do,” says First Lieutenant Richard Idler.

First Lieutenant Richard Idler says 25,000 National Guard Troops will be in place on Inaugration Day to help growing concerns of more violence and armed protests.

“We need to take those credible threats seriously. We have actionable intel as always and the national guard is reviewing that,” says Idler.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy says they are also looking at any threats from the inside, he says the FBI is vetting every solider coming to Washington.

“We’re continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation,” says Mcarthy.

But despite the increased threats Biden’s team says the ceremony will go forward as planned on Wednesday.

“I’m very much looking forward to being sworn-in as the next vice president,” says Vice President Elect Kamala Harris.

“Our plan and our expectation is that President Elect Joe Biden will put his hand on the bible with his family outside on the west side of the Capitol,” says Kate Bedingfield, Incoming White House Communications Director.

Incoming White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told ABC this week that starting Monday the President Elect’s Team will meet each day with top law enforcement officials to prepare for any additional threats.

Wednesday’s events will be live streamed, so the Biden team says they are anticipating a much smaller crowd, but even without spectators, this year’s inauguration will have the largest security presence of any inauguration in US History.