Inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Conference at the Binghamton Chamber of Commerce

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is doing their part to help companies start their DEI journey.

DEI stands for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The chamber has been working on hosting a Inaugural half day DEI conference for about 6 months.

The theme for this conference is ‘The Why Being DEI.’

The Chamber will be working with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

Amy Shaw is the Chief Operating Office and she says forming a DEI committee is only step one of the DEI initiatives.

“People come from so many different backgrounds and circumstances. With the labor shortage, I think companies need to start thinking outside the box on ‘what does an employee for me look like?” says Shaw.

The conference is taking place September 15th at the Double Tree By Hilton.

It will be from 8 to 1:30.

The event will have key note speakers as well as a panel at the end.

Registration for the event can be found at greaterBinghamtonchamber.com.

