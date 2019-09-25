Impeachment debate continues on Capitol Hill

As Democrats proceed with an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, lawmakers are getting their first look at the White House transcripts of the phone call between Trump and the leader of Ukraine.

As ABC’s Rachel Scott shows us, it comes as pressure builds for the release of the still undisclosed whistleblower complaint that triggered the impeachment probe.

Democrats – now say they have more evidence to make a case for impeachment? and it was voluntarily handed over to them- by the president?

Sot – Rep Hakim Jeffries

That is textbook abuse of power and the transcripts have become exhibit A.

Sot Adam Schiff

Like any mafia boss, the president need to say “that’s a nice country you have, it’d be a shame if something happened to it”

Sot – Katherine Clark

It’s even more damning than what we already had from admissions from this president.

White House releasing – what they describe – as an unredacted transcript of a call? That is front and the center of an impeachment inquiry launched by house speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Sot – Pelosi

No one is above the law.

The document reveals – the president repeatedly urged the president of Ukraine – to work with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to hep investigate his potential 2020 rival – Joe Biden? and his son who had business interests there.

President Trump – who continues deny any wrongdoing – insisting a recent move to halt aid to Ukraine – was not an attempt to pressure the country’s leader.

Trump-

It turned out to be a nothing.

Republicans backing him up:

sot – Sen. Lindsey Graham:

“to impeach the any president over a phone call would be insane.”

But that call – is believed to be tied to a whistblower’s complaint – that the inspector general found to be of urgent concern and credible.

That complaint still undisclosed.. after the acting director of national intelligence blocked it from being turned over congress-as required by law.

As this historic showdown between the president and the lawmakers unfolds in Washington?

The president sits down with the world leader who was on the other end of that phone call.

sot – Zelensky

“I think you read it that nobody push it. pushed me / yes.”

sot – Trump:

“In other words, no pressure.”



Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been fighting to see the whistle blower complaint – not just the transcript.

It has now been turned over to house intelligence committee this afternoon?

Available for lawmakers to read in- in a secure room, in the basement of the Capitol.