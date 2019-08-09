Impact Project goes to work in Whitney Point

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. – With some additional support from the county, The Impact Project was changing lives again today.

The Impact Project’s latest task has it repairing the roof of Whitney Point resident Doris Hurlbut.

Major leaks from the roof of her trailer have caused severe damage to her walls and floors to the point where she was just weeks away from having to move out of her home of over thirty-five years.

Out of money and options, the Impact Project stepped in to make the repairs on her home.

In May, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar awarded the organization a $15,000 grant to assist residents in rural part is Broome County.

He says the Impact Project continues to make staying at home a reality for many families.

“I really believe home is where the heart is. We partnered with the Impact Project because they supply all the labor. The money that goes into the rural grant program for this is basically buying the supplies. They have the connections, they have the people. You can see people from all across the community that came out today to help provide the labor to put the roof on this house,” Garnar said.

Hurlbut’s house is the Impact Project’s 106th project.

Over 3,600 volunteers have helped them along the way including around 60 on this latest project.

Earlier this year, NewsChannel 34 teamed up with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to help fix up a property in Binghamton.