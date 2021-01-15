Immunocompromised people still can’t register for COVID vaccine in New York State, here’s why

New York State residents with an autoimmune disease or other immuno-compromising disorders are facing challenges while attempting to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Governor Cuomo earlier this week, the immunocompromised population is part of the 1B priority group.

However, since the announcement early in the week, no modifications have been made on the state’s website to allow registration for this group.

For those wondering, the Governor’s office and the CDC has not yet come up with a definition of “immunocompromised,” and registration will open when they feel they can better define it.

