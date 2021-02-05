Immunocompromised and prisoners over 65 to receive vaccine

ALBANY, NY – New guidance came from the state today regarding vaccinations.

The long awaited information regarding immuno-compromised people came down from the Governor’s office this afternoon.

On the list of eligible people are those with diseases including cancer, kidney disease, diabetes, and more, as well as those with conditions such as pregnancy..

As of Friday afternoon the Governor’s eligibility page has not been updated to reflect this group.

Additionally, the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has begun administering the vaccine to inmates who are 65 and older.

This makes 1,075 prisoners eligible in the state.

Governor Cuomo also says that inmates who are “medically frail” can also receive the vaccine as per the new immuno-compromsed guidelines.

See Full Guidelines:

GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCES LIST OF COMORBIDITIES AND UNDERLYING CONDITIONS ELIGIBLE FOR COVID-19 VACCINE STARTING FEBRUARY 15

Cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, Pulmonary Disease, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Heart Conditions, Immunocompromised State, Severe Obesity, Pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease or Thalassemia, Type 1 or 2 Diabetes Mellitus, Cerebrovascular Disease, Neurologic Conditions and Liver Disease Will Be Eligible

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today released the list of comorbidities and underlying conditions that New York State will use to determine eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. New Yorkers who have one of the comorbidities on the list will be eligible for the vaccine beginning February 15.

“New Yorkers with comorbidities and underlying conditions exist throughout the state’s population—they’re our teachers, lawyers and carpenters, in addition to the doctors who keep us safe every day, and they are a highly affected population,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re committed to vaccinating vulnerable populations that have suffered the most as we distribute a strictly limited supply of vaccines, and people with comorbidities are 94 percent of the state’s COVID deaths. That’s why we’ll open eligibility to people with comorbidities starting February 15 and give hospitals the ability to use extra doses they have to address that population. Local governments have a week to prepare for the new change—they need to get ready now.”

The full list of comorbidities and underlying conditions is available below. The list is subject to change as additional scientific evidence is published and as New York State obtains and analyzes additional state-specific data.

Adults of any age with the following conditions due to increased risk of moderate or severe illness or death from the virus that causes COVID-19: