Illuminations Holiday Lighting finds new home in Endicott

ENDICOTT, NY – A local company that helps residents and businesses light up the holidays has moved out of the garage and into its own brick and mortar location.

Illuminations Holiday Lighting was founded by Endicott resident Eddie Bello four years ago.

Bello recently moved into 907 East Main Street in Endicott which was previously Jet-Away Travel.

The building is one of the oldest in the village, constructed in 1902 to power trolleys of the Binghamton Railway Company.

Illuminations leases its lights and displays, providing installation, maintenance, removal and storage.

This year, it plans to install 1 point 4 million lights in our area.

Bello says he developed his love of Christmas decorations while working at local hotels.

“I found a passion in it. So, I started learning more about it and I realized that there actually is across the nation, thousands of professional Christmas installers. I’m just lucky enough at my age to find something that I’m truly passionate about. Every day doesn’t seem like work to me. It is fun,” said Bello.

Illuminations uses LED lights that look like old-fashioned incandescent bulbs but are more durable and use less energy.

For information on their services, go to http://BinghamtonChristmasLights.com.

But Bello says you’ll need to hurry.

He’s almost completely booked for this year.