Illegal ghost guns found on Pine Street

BINGHAMTON, NY – A report of shots fired in downtown Binghamton lead to the discovery of several illegal ghost guns.

Binghamton Police responded to the first floor apartment at 61 Pine Street last night after someone fired a bullet into the ceiling.

While no one was injured, police arrested a teenager and charged him with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon and illegal ammunition feeding devices.

Police also say they recovered 3 polymer, or plastic, Glock style ghost guns and an AR-15 style ghost rifle along with various ghost gun parts and ammunition.

Ghost guns are do-it-yourself weapons that are assembled by the purchaser and lack serial numbers and the background checks of legal firearms.