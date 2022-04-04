A Kentucky company is accused of illegally dumping old railroad ties in Chenango County, and then creating fake paperwork to cover it up.



According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Cross Tie Disposal and its Vice President, 48 year-old Harold Young, arranged to dispose of the hazardous ties at a property in Chenango County instead of a regulated landfill in Erie County.



Rail ties commonly contained creosote which was deemed a hazardous substance in 2008, requiring proper disposal.



Cross Tie and Young, acting as subcontractors, allegedly created 30 fraudulent receipts for the Erie County dump, allowing it to collect 50 thousand dollars from the primary contractor Frontier Railroad Service.



Frontier, which the DEC says was unaware of the fraud, had been hired by the Chenango Industrial Development Agency to repair and improve railroad tracks throughout the county in 2016.



In 2020, DEC officers say they visited the illegal dump site and collected evidence indicating that 100 gallons each of 11 different hazardous substances were found at the site.



Cross Tie and Young were indicted on 42 counts, one for grand larceny, 30 for falsifying business records and 11 for endangering public health, safety or the environment.



Young is facing 5 to 15 years in prison and fines of more than 1 million dollars if convicted.