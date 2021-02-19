Ice Fest underway in Downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – A one-night event got underway in downtown Binghamton.

Ice Fest, an idea brought about by the owners of Colonial, Stone Fox, and Dos Rios, got going this evening on Court Street.

The free event features ice sculptures in front of several downtown businesses, reflecting what the business is know for.

The 9 sculptures were completed by Stan Kolonko, who owns The Ice Farm in Syracuse, and his crew.

Marc Yezzi, General Manager at the Colonial, this night is the perfect chance to remind people of the fun downtown has to offer all year long.

“You know, we’re just trying to create some normalcy. Just have a fun, outdoor experience for people that are downtown to walk around, enjoy themselves, grab some goodies. And see what the local businesses have to offer for some fun on weekend nights still,” says Yezzi.

If you’re interested in checking out the festivities, the event also features free hot cocoa and various food items, live music, and a curling rink on the Stone Fox patio.

While the sculptures will remain as long as the weather permits, the other highlights of the evening will wrap up tonight at 9.