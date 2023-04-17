BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – IBM is celebrating the success of an exhibit it sponsored that it hopes will inspire more children to pursue STEM careers.

The Discovery Center presented IBM Endicott Senior Location Executive Mary O’Malley-Trumble with its Blossom Award today in recognition of the company’s sponsorship of the Bug Squad traveling exhibit.

Bug Squad features a variety of animatronic insects, such as a firefly, an ant and a butterfly, that speak and move when you approach.

Each bug is paired with an interactive activity geared toward children from toddlers to 12 years-old.

O’Malley-Trumble says the exhibit helps to develop the pipeline of future engineers.

“Especially with women and under-represented groups today, you really need to get that at an early age. That’s what this means to me. We made an impact based on the numbers and it was a sponsorship that was really well thought out and a great partnership.”

The Discovery Center says Bug Squad attracted over 12,000 visitors to the children’s museum in February and March, generating $50,000 in admissions plus new memberships.

The exhibit closes on April 30th.