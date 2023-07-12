JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A longtime innovator in the field of pharmacy automation is moving to a new location in the Triple Cities.

iA, previously known as Innovation Associates, designs and manufactures pharmacy automation equipment. According to Mayor Jared Kraham, iA plans to move the bulk of its operations, including its main offices, from Johnson City to the Charles Street Business Park in Binghamton.

It will be leasing 38 thousand square feet from SaveAround, which no longer uses most of the building it purchased in 2017.

The structure was originally built in 2008 by Emerson Electric and continues to be the only building in the business park which was created following the demolition of the former Anitec facility. Kraham says iA’s arrival could be the kickstart needed for further investment on Charles Street.

“Having a company of that caliber, someone who’s known throughout the nation with a healthcare and pharmacy focus, advanced manufacturing, really, really good-paying jobs, coming to the Charles St. Business Park, helps us attract more companies and provide more momentum to continue to create jobs for the First Ward,” said Kraham.

Kraham says iA is moving 85 employees to Charles Street with plans to create an innovation hub with a new technology center and employee training facility. It will maintain some warehousing in Johnson City where it was founded in 1972.

Kraham says there is additional space adjacent to the building for both iA and SaveAround to expand in the future.