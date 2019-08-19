‘I Run For Half Marathon and 5K’ supports cancer research

TOWN OF MAINE – A Half Marathon is in the works to help fundraise money for cancer research.

The Town of Maine is holding its 6th annual I Run For Half Marathon and 5k on Sunday, September 15th.

Within its first five years the run has raised over $22,000 to fund research programs and quality of life programs for cancer patients.

This year the Red Cross has partnered with the run to reserve support from the event to continue its life saving programs.

CEO and Co President Steve Seepersaud feels that every runner has something or someone to run for.

“My sister-in-law was successfully treated for breast cancer and my wife Anne and I said we wanted to do something for the community that we could help people on a wider scale. Were both runners and were very much part of the runner scene and still are and so the idea that formed from that was starting a race that would raise money for cancer research,” he said.

The run is a part of the Empire Road Race series in Greater Binghamton and the 7th out of 8 races.

The Half marathon will start at the Maine Town Park and will go along route 26.

To register for the run go to http://Irunforhalfmarathon.wordpress.com.