TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Demolition is about to begin on the walking bridge over Interstate 81 in the Town of Dickinson

New York State Department of Transportation is informing motorists that work to tear down the pedestrian bridge is scheduled to begin on Monday and occur at night.

The bridge was built in 1968 connecting the Sunrise Terrace neighborhood with the Northside of Binghamton around the time the highway was constructed.

DOT recently replaced the bridge that takes Front Street over the interstate and added a multi-use path that is separated from the roadway by a barrier.