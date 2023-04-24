BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The City of Binghamton Water Department will begin flushing hydrants today throughout the City.

The process will take place Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is expected to take about 4 weeks.

Water discoloration may occur during this time period and residents may also experience low water pressure.

Nonetheless, city officials say that the water will remain safe to drink.

Hydrant flushing is conducted twice a year to endure that the City of Binghamton’s water lines are fully function for fire protection and other services.

Anyone with questions can contact the Water Department at 607-772-7219.