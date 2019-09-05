Hurricane relief donations: make sure you are giving to a real organization

As we take in the massive destruction of Hurricane Dorian, there are many ways to get involved in the relief efforts.

However, Attorney General Letitia James warns against giving to organizations that may not have good intentions.

James spoke about impersonators taking advantage of the situation to preform scams on generous people.

The following is a checklist to follow before giving money or items to disaster relief:

Donate to charities you’ve heard of before.

Click here for financial reports of legitimate charities.

Ask how your donation will be used.

Be careful of newly formed organizations; many new organizations may be real relief funds, but other times newly formed organizations can be signs of a scam.

Exercise caution when donating through Facebook or other social media.

Reach out and ask questions before donating online.

Also be careful when texting a contribution, look at the website and call that they are surely accepting via text.

Never give cash, checks are the best for donations of this kind.

Be wary of giving personal information, like verbally or texting your credit card information.

And finally, if you think you’ve found a scam, please reach out to the Charities Bureau here.