This GOES-16 satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 14:20 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, moving over open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian was expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia. (NOAA via AP)

At 2pm Friday, August 30th, Hurricaine Dorian was officially classified as a category 3 storm.

However, before the storm makes landfall in Florida, it is expected to get even stronger. Dorian is expected to be classified as category 4 as early as Monday afternoon.

Florida has been placed in a state of emergency.