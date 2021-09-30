Huron Campus sold to Milwaukee-based real estate company

ENDICOTT, NY – The Huron Campus in Endicott has been sold to a Milwaukee-based industrial real estate company.

A group of local investors is selling the former IBM factory complex to Phoenix Investors.

The birthplace of IBM includes 29 buildings spread across 130 acres in the village.

Currently, over 28 hundred people are employed by the tenants including BAE Systems, IBM and more.

The complex has a total of 4 million square feet of interior space.

Phoenix says it has been working with the current owners since earlier this year to attract new tenants to the

campus, including lithium-ion battery maker Imperium 3 and solar panel manufacturer Ubiquity Solar.

Phoenix says it will use its disciplined renovation and marketing approach to attract more businesses.

A sale price was not disclosed.