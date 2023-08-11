ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A country rock duo from Nashville, Tennesse made their way to Endicott yesterday to perform a private concert for Mercy House staff and residents, ahead of their two-day festival.

Hunter and Jordan joined the care home for an acoustic preview of their 48 Ours Music Festival, which will be held over the weekend. The duo partnered with Mercy House for the festival and will be donating a portion of their ticket sales to the center.

Hunter and Jordan frequently perform across New York State and have played in Binghamton before. This time, they wanted to dedicate the concert to the community.

“We were already coming and playing in this community, and it was just getting better and better every time. Making friendships that became like family and we were like man, what better way to give back to the community that’s given so much support to us then to try and partner up with somebody here and make this a thing sort of speak,” said Hunter Jordan.

Hunter and Jordan will kick off the 48 Ours Festival tonight at Woody’s Tavern in Kirkwood, with doors opening at 6 o’clock.

The two-day festival will conclude tomorrow at Pines Pavilion in Endicott. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets to the festival are $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP. They can be purchased on eventbrite.com.