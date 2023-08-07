BROOME COUNTY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An up-and-coming country rock duo is partnering with a local charity for a two-day event.

Hunter and Jordan are teaming up with Mercy House for the 48 Ours Fest on August 11 and August 12. The festival features four different artists in both an acoustic songwriter and full band showcase. Taking place at Woody’s Tavern in Kirkwood at 8 p.m. on Friday, guests will be able to enjoy acoustic entertainment from Hunter and Jordan, Hunter Chastain, Bella Frantz, and Nick Adams. The second leg of the festival will take place at The Players Pavillion in Endicott on Saturday at 5 p.m., and will feature a much larger show. Those is attendance will be able to enjoy performances from the four artists and their full bands, food, drinks, and activities.

Tickets for the August 11 show in Kirkwood are $10 and can only be purchased at the door. To get tickets for August 12, visit eventbrite.com. General admission for Saturday’s event is $25 and VIP status, which include a concert ticket, meet and greet, festival t shirt, and VIP laminate, is $50. A portion of the ticket sales will go to benefit Mercy House.

Hunter and Jordan are a country duo who frequently perform across New York and have built a loyal fanbase since joining forces. The duo has opened for prominent country such as HARDY, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and more. They are known for their high energy and fast paced shows along with their unique country meets rock songwriting. They are available on all streaming platforms. For more information on the duo and their upcoming festival with Mercy House, visit hunterandjordan.com.

Mercy House of the Southern Tier is a local charity and care shelter providing a home and support for those in the community who are suffering from a terminal illness and can no longer live on their own. To learn more about the shelter and their services, visit their website mercyhousesoutherntier.com.