BINGHAMTON, NY – The results are in for the Humane Society’s Staffworks Fund Save a Life Campaign last month.

In a record breaking year, the 2020 campaign generated $3,41,832 nationally, making it the most successful year to date, and a 65 percent increase from last year.

The Humane Society raised $195,244 dollars, and Staffworks Fund matched that with $30,000.

Funds will be used for daily animal care, supplies and other needs.

NewsChannel 34 held a telethon in support of the fundraiser.