BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Whether you choose to rock blue and red or green and white to MetLife Stadium, the Broome County Humane Society is calling all New York football fans to participate in its latest fundraiser.

From now until October 13, the Humane Society is hosting its Total Game Experience Raffle. Raffle winners will score two tickets to the New York Jets vs. New Yorks Giants game on October 29 at 1 p.m. Also included will be several other prizes, totaling over $800. All proceeds made from the fundraiser will directly support the shelter and all of the lost, homeless, and abused animals of the community.

Aside from the tickets, raffle winners will also receive the following items:

$50 Exxon Mobil Gas Card

$50 NFL Shop Gift Card

$50 Weis Gift Card

$25 Starbucks Gift Card

Grill Boss 18″ Portable Grill LP Gas Grill

North Peak 22 can cooler

One ticket is $5, five tickets are $20, and 15 tickets are $60. To purchase your tickets, click here.

All tickets must be purchased by 12 p.m. on October 13 to be considered.