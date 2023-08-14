ENDWELL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Thousands of rubber ducks will race down the course at Highland Park this weekend, giving community members the chance to win guaranteed cash prizes as they support local pets in need.

The Broome County Humane Society is hosting their 13th annual Duck Derby fundraiser on August 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The duck racing event will also feature music, food, vendors, and more. First place winners will earn a grand prize of $5,000, followed by second and third place winnings totaling $2,000. Proceeds from every duck adopted will go to benefit The Humane Society as they continuously work to prevent animal cruelty and find homes for pets across the area.

To participate in the event, all you need to do is adopt a duck. Ducks are $5 a piece, with prices decreasing as you adopt more. A variety of packages are available for those wanting to join the race and can be found on duckrace.com. The shelter has a goal of 15,000 ducks and has reached 11,664 adoptions thus far.

You do not need to be present at the event in order to win the grand prize.

For more information on the Humane Society and their Duck Derby event, visit bchumanesoc.com.