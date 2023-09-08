BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) A nearly 20-year-old local cultural institution is in financial peril following the loss of its founder’s ability to support it.

The Bundy Museum of History and Art on Main Street in Binghamton says it is poised to lose more than half of its annual revenue. Founder Michael Weinstein purchased and owns the buildings on campus and has continually contributed more than half of the approximate $10,000 a month it takes to operate the museum. However, he recently suffered a significant financial loss and will need to pull back his support at the end of this year.

So, the museum has launched the Save the Bundy campaign, seeking donations as well as planning a major fundraiser in December.

Alexis Tauterouff is the Darkroom Manager at Binghamton Photo, which is part of the Bundy complex. She says the non-profit tries not to charge local groups, artists and musicians much to use the facilities as many of them are struggling financially themselves.

Tauterouff says the Bundy is a cultural gem worth saving.

“I have been affectionately referring to us as the creative epicenter of the Westside. I think it’s fair to say that no one is really doing what we’re doing over here. A lot of that comes with our willingness and flexibility to work with artists, not charging prices up front. Supporting them, giving them a place to show themselves when otherwise maybe they wouldn’t have had that opportunity. We’re also a very safe and inclusive space,” said Tauterouff.

Tauterouff says the Bundy doesn’t want to have to raise its tour prices as accessibility is a major goal of theirs.

She says a number of artists, musicians and groups are organizing events to raise money for the campaign. An all-day music and art festival is planned for Saturday December 2 with artists donating their time and the proceeds of any art sales. There’s no admission, but donations are encouraged.

In the meantime, you can find out more info or make a gift at bundymusuem.org.