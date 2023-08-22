(WIVT/WBGH) In an effort to make children and families safer and healthier, New York State has been awarded a $16 million grant to protect low-income homes from lead-based paint and other health hazards.

Broome County is amongst many agencies across the state receiving funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Devlopment. New York was awarded $14.4 million in Lead Hazard Reduction Grant Program funding and $1.6 million in Healthy Homes Supplemental funding to be shared amongst the Cattaraugus County Health Department, Broome County, the City of Utica, and Niagara County.

Of that $16 million, Broome County will be receiving $5.6 million in Lead Hazard Reduction and $700,000 in Healthy Homes Supplemental funding.

“Today, we are renewing our steadfast commitment to improving the lives of children and their families,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “The funding provided today will enable communities to make the homes of families of limited means healthier, and improve their children’s school attendance rate, learning, and, eventually, job prospects.”

HUD awarded nearly $140 million to 36 state and local government agencies across 19 states to aid in identifying dangerous lead and health hazards. The grant is set to protect over 3,400 low-income homes who cannot access the necessary resources to better their home’s health.

The grants serve as a result of the HUD’s commitment to strengthening environmental justice for low-income households and communities of color by reducing exposure to health risks, environmental hazards, and substandard housing.