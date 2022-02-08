OWEGO, NY – A Department of Transportation worker who was struck in killed on the job is being memorialized on snow plows across the state.

New York State D-O-T officially designated one of its large trucks as Howe’s Plow today in honor of Dennis “Matt” Howe of Owego.

Howe was part of a crew doing safety work on Route 17 in Tioga County when his vehicle was struck by a truck back in March 2019.

Howe died of his injuries.

The driver of the truck, which had veered onto the shoulder, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide.

At the State Fair over the Summer, D-O-T held a Name a Plow contest.

“Howe’s Plow” received two thirds of the vote total.

Commissioner Marie Terese Dominguez says D-O-T employees working in dangerous conditions deserve the same respect as first responders and medical personnel.

“They’re at it to make everyone else safe. And nothing is more critical. And Matt was at it. He was doing it, he was doing his job, and we shall never forget, ever, what he did,” says Dominguez.

One truck in each of the state’s 11 regions will be designated a Howe’s Plow.

It will serve to promote New York’s Move Over law which requires motorists to yield space to police, fire, ambulance and construction crews whenever safe to do so.