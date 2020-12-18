Howard “Shorty” Bowen – 50 years with UE football

ENDICOTT, NY – On Wednesday, a man who has been a part of the Union-Endicott football community for the last five decades was recognized for his years of work.

Howard Bowen, more commonly referred to as Shorty, has spent the last 50 years with the U-E football program, doing a little bit of everything for the Tigers.

A small celebration in Shorty’s honor was held inside the U-E athletic hallway, with his wife and daughter, as well as Coach Baleno and a few players in attendance.

Shorty was first hired by Fran Angeline back in 1970, and was told by the legendary coach that he was to treat everyone who came in with respect.

For the last 50 years Shorty has done that, and it’s led to lasting relationships.

“They know, U-E football takes care of the people when they come in here. Plain and simple. And I’ve tried to keep that on. I’m just trying to do my job. Then, you have coaches like Coach Baleno, and these kids. All the way back to coach Angeline, coach Bart, coach Hurd, they’re family. And the kids that come with them, they’re all my family,” says Shorty.

Bowen says his favorite memories during his 50 years with the program were getting to know all the kids and coaches.

While the pandemic ruined their season this fall, Shorty is hopeful to be back on the sidelines for the Tigers again in 2021.