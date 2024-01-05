BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Weather experts are predicting a significant snowfall this weekend and the Broome County Health Department is making sure the public is prepared.

In the case of inclement weather, the Health Department encourages residents to create emergency kits for their homes and cars. Home kits should include food, water and medication to last several days. Vehicle kits should contain a shovel, blankets, and food as well as a mobile phone or other way to communicate. Both kits should include flashlights with fully charged batteries and portable chargers.

The Health Department would like to remind the community that “Travel Advisory” means there is a potential for dangerous road conditions, but driving is still possible with proper provisions for the conditions. However, a “Travel Ban” prohibits travel for everyone but essential personnel.

Broome County encourages its residents to always be prepared. To receive local weather updates, visit the “Weather” tab on our website. Further information can be found on weather.gov.bgm.

To learn more about safety during extreme cold and winter weather, visit cdc.gov/disasters/winter.